Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Globus Maritime Price Performance
Globus Maritime stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.64. Globus Maritime has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $8.69 million during the quarter.
About Globus Maritime
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of September 20, 2024, the company operated eight dry bulk vessels with a total carrying capacity of 571,313 deadweight tonnage.
