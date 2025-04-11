Gordon Frank Colenso Banham Buys 4,250 Shares of Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) Stock

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) insider Gordon Frank Colenso Banham bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 560 ($7.27) per share, with a total value of £23,800 ($30,893.04).

Hargreaves Services Stock Performance

Shares of Hargreaves Services stock opened at GBX 578 ($7.50) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 638.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 593.32. Hargreaves Services Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 479.50 ($6.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 720 ($9.35). The firm has a market cap of £195.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported GBX 12.23 ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Hargreaves Services had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 5.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hargreaves Services Plc will post 42.9487179 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hargreaves Services Increases Dividend

Hargreaves Services Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of GBX 18.50 ($0.24) per share. This is a boost from Hargreaves Services’s previous dividend of $18.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. Hargreaves Services’s payout ratio is currently 98.58%.

Hargreaves Services plc is a diversified group delivering services to the industrial and property sectors, supporting key industries within the UK and South East Asia. The Company’s three business segments are Services, Hargreaves Land and an investment in a German joint venture, Hargreaves Raw Materials Services GmbH (HRMS).

