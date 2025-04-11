Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,377 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.71% of Gran Tierra Energy worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GTE opened at $3.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.04. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $134.58 million, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Activity

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, major shareholder Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 146,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $577,052.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,566,517 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,076.98. The trade was a 10.31 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 275,960 shares of company stock worth $1,114,652 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

