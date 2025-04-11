Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$85.00 to C$75.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust traded as low as C$55.25 and last traded at C$56.36, with a volume of 31047 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$57.46.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$93.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$66.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$71.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2833 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 143 investment properties representing approximately 62.9 million square feet of leasable area.

