Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.06 ($1.60) and traded as low as GBX 103.10 ($1.34). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 106.70 ($1.38), with a volume of 5,426,190 shares.

Greencoat UK Wind Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 111.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 123.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 14.31, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27.

Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX (2.43) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greencoat UK Wind had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 2.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Greencoat UK Wind PLC will post 14.4164038 EPS for the current year.

Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

