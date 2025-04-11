Greenridge Global Has Bearish Estimate for BRFH Q1 Earnings

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Free Report) – Analysts at Greenridge Global decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Barfresh Food Group in a report issued on Monday, April 7th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Barfresh Food Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for Barfresh Food Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

NASDAQ:BRFH opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Barfresh Food Group has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $4.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 million, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 0.84.

Barfresh Food Group ( NASDAQ:BRFH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 million. Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 27.14% and a negative return on equity of 131.76%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Barfresh Food Group stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Free Report) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,363 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.88% of Barfresh Food Group worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.66% of the company’s stock.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. It offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve.

