Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV)

Investment analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $518.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ELV. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Argus upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.71.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $436.08 on Wednesday. Elevance Health has a 12-month low of $362.21 and a 12-month high of $567.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $412.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.88. The company has a market capitalization of $98.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. Analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $183,902.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,745.11. The trade was a 19.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,970.80. This represents a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth $214,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Elevance Health by 25.3% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 21.7% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

