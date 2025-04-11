Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR) vs. RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Head-To-Head Review

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Free Report) and Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.1% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of Hanover Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of Hanover Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RBB Bancorp and Hanover Bancorp”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RBB Bancorp $114.70 million 2.39 $26.67 million $1.46 10.58 Hanover Bancorp $68.43 million 2.05 $12.35 million $1.66 11.72

Profitability

RBB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Hanover Bancorp. RBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hanover Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares RBB Bancorp and Hanover Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RBB Bancorp 11.49% 5.21% 0.68% Hanover Bancorp 8.32% 6.71% 0.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for RBB Bancorp and Hanover Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RBB Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00 Hanover Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

RBB Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $21.25, suggesting a potential upside of 37.54%. Hanover Bancorp has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.05%. Given RBB Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe RBB Bancorp is more favorable than Hanover Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

RBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanover Bancorp has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

RBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Hanover Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. RBB Bancorp pays out 43.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hanover Bancorp pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

RBB Bancorp beats Hanover Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential, commercial, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans. In addition, it provides international letters of credit, SWIFT, export advisory, trade finance discount, and foreign exchange services; and remote deposit, e-banking, and mobile banking services. The company serves individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates branches in the Western region with branches in Los Angeles County, California; Orange County, California; Ventura County, California; Clark County, Nevada; Honolulu, Hawaii, as well as in Eastern region with branches in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, New York; Chicago, Illinois; and Edison, New Jersey. RBB Bancorp was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Hanover Bancorp

Hanover Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, provides personal and business lending and deposit services to businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, credit cards, debit cards, money market, savings, government and municipal banking, and professional services, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides business loans, commercial real estate financing, small business administration, lending directory services, and residential mortgage. In addition, the company offers cash management, online and mobile banking, merchant services, and digital solutions. Its banking offices are located in Nassau, Suffolk, Queens, Kings, New York Counties, New York, Monmouth County, Freehold, and New Jersey. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mineola, New York.

