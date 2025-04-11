Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Insider Acquires £21,324.16 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2025

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBRGet Free Report) insider Louise Hough acquired 12,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.28) per share, for a total transaction of £21,324.16 ($27,679.34).

Harbour Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Harbour Energy stock opened at GBX 153.90 ($2.00) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.23. Harbour Energy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 153.60 ($1.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 333.90 ($4.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 208.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 243.53.

Harbour Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Harbour Energy’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 5.21%. Harbour Energy’s payout ratio is currently 628.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 360 ($4.67) to GBX 260 ($3.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on HBR

Harbour Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with significant positions in Norway, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, North Africa and South East Asia.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Harbour Energy (LON:HBR)

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.