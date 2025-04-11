Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Insider Acquires £21,324.16 in Stock

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report) insider Louise Hough acquired 12,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.28) per share, for a total transaction of £21,324.16 ($27,679.34).

Harbour Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Harbour Energy stock opened at GBX 153.90 ($2.00) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.23. Harbour Energy plc has a 1 year low of GBX 153.60 ($1.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 333.90 ($4.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 208.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 243.53.

Harbour Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Harbour Energy’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 5.21%. Harbour Energy’s payout ratio is currently 628.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 360 ($4.67) to GBX 260 ($3.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy is the largest London-listed independent oil and gas company with significant positions in Norway, the UK, Germany, Argentina, Mexico, North Africa and South East Asia.

