HC Wainwright Has Bearish Estimate for CRDL FY2025 Earnings

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 7th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.33). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cardiol Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised shares of Cardiol Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardiol Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.40.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRDL opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $3.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01.

Institutional Trading of Cardiol Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 307,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 34,385 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 3,115,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 1,344,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

