HC Wainwright Increases FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Price Target to $5.00

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on FTC Solar from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Roth Capital set a $3.00 price objective on FTC Solar in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on FTC Solar from $0.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

NASDAQ FTCI opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.25. FTC Solar has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $7.40.

In related news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila purchased 16,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $49,048.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,984,708 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,194.44. This represents a 0.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FTC Solar stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 118,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.09% of FTC Solar as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 45.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.

