HC Wainwright Issues Optimistic Estimate for PRLD Earnings

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Free Report) – HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prelude Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.48). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prelude Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.81) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter.

Prelude Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of PRLD opened at $0.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.35. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $6.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13.

In related news, insider Andrew Combs acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 480,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,284.87. This represents a 26.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Krishna Vaddi purchased 675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $465,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,999,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,514.24. This trade represents a 50.97 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 822,500 shares of company stock valued at $568,475. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Prelude Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLD. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Prelude Therapeutics by 446.2% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 83,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 67,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 74,300 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 86.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 12,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 29,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.

Featured Articles

