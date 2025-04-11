HC Wainwright Issues Optimistic Outlook for SGMO Earnings

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, April 7th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sangamo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 264.16% and a negative net margin of 257.87%. The business had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. StockNews.com lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO opened at $0.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $162.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.57. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,012,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 698,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

