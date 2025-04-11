HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK)

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $98.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 162.81% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for RCI Hospitality’s FY2026 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

RICK stock opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.22. RCI Hospitality has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $61.66. The company has a market capitalization of $330.65 million, a PE ratio of 66.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RICK. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in RCI Hospitality by 13,400.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 356.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 132.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

