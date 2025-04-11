Head to Head Comparison: Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) & QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) and QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advanced Micro Devices and QuickLogic”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Micro Devices $25.79 billion 5.56 $1.64 billion $0.99 89.60 QuickLogic $20.11 million 3.97 -$260,000.00 ($0.26) -19.46

Advanced Micro Devices has higher revenue and earnings than QuickLogic. QuickLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Micro Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuickLogic has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Advanced Micro Devices and QuickLogic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Micro Devices 1 11 17 3 2.69 QuickLogic 0 0 3 1 3.25

Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus target price of $151.34, suggesting a potential upside of 70.63%. QuickLogic has a consensus target price of $11.53, suggesting a potential upside of 127.93%. Given QuickLogic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QuickLogic is more favorable than Advanced Micro Devices.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.3% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of QuickLogic shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of QuickLogic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Micro Devices and QuickLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Micro Devices 6.36% 7.42% 6.14% QuickLogic -6.83% -7.30% -3.04%

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices beats QuickLogic on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products. It provides processors under the AMD Ryzen, AMD Ryzen PRO, Ryzen Threadripper, Ryzen Threadripper PRO, AMD Athlon, AMD Athlon PRO, and AMD PRO A-Series brand names; graphics under the AMD Radeon graphics and AMD Embedded Radeon graphics; and professional graphics under the AMD Radeon Pro graphics brand name. In addition, the company offers data center graphics under the Radeon Instinct and Radeon PRO V-series brands, as well as servers under the AMD Instinct accelerators brand; server microprocessors under the AMD EPYC brands; low power solutions under the AMD Athlon, AMD Geode, AMD Ryzen, AMD EPYC, AMD R-Series, and G-Series brands; FPGA products under the Virtex-6, Virtex-7, Virtex UltraScale+, Kintex-7, Kintex UltraScale, Kintex UltraScale+, Artix-7, Artix UltraScale+, Spartan-6, and Spartan-7 brands; adaptive SOCs under the Zynq-7000, Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC, Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoCs, Versal HBM, Versal Premium, Versal Prime, Versal AI Core, Versal AI Edge, Vitis, and Vivado brands; and compute and network acceleration board products under the Alveo brand. It serves original equipment and design manufacturers, public cloud service providers, system integrators, independent distributors, and add-in-board manufacturers through its direct sales force, and sales representatives. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About QuickLogic

(Get Free Report)

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology. It provides various platforms, such as software tools and eFPGA IP enables the adoption of AI, voice, and sensor processing across aerospace, and defense, consumer/industrial IOT, and consumer electronics markets. In addition, the company engages in the eFPGA IP Licensing business consisting of development and integration of eFPGA technology into custom semiconductor solutions. Further, the company offers silicon products, such as EOS, QuickAI, ArcticLink III, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II products; and PASIC 3 and QuickRAM, as well as programming hardware and design software services. The company markets and sells its products to defense industrial base contractors, U.S. government entities, system OEMs, and fabless semiconductor companies through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It has a strategic partnership with YorChip to develop low-power unified chiplet interconnect express FPGA chiplets. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

