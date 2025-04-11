HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 1,934.8% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $695,027.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,433,820.30. This trade represents a 13.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $639,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,219 shares in the company, valued at $8,704,992.51. This represents a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity Trading Down 3.8 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $79.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.01 and a 1-year high of $115.59.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.58.

Get Our Latest Report on HQY

HealthEquity Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.