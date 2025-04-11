HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 219,129.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,234,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,285,970,000 after buying an additional 22,224,106 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP purchased a new position in HEICO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,073,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HEICO by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 415,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,791,000 after acquiring an additional 66,583 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 453,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,861,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 160,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,127,000 after purchasing an additional 37,943 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HEI. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on HEICO from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.40.

Shares of HEI opened at $249.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $189.13 and a 12-month high of $283.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 68.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.07.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.10 million. HEICO had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

