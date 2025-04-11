Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $25.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Helmerich & Payne traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 61440 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.98.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HP. Argus raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $39.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.22.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $551,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 691,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,042,945.70. This trade represents a 2.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Belgacem Chariag bought 37,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,600.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 54,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,730.48. The trade was a 216.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 20,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 157,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 11.31%. On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

