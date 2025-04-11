Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Shares Down 1.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $437.00 to $391.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Home Depot traded as low as $326.31 and last traded at $331.23. Approximately 1,521,267 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,467,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $335.24.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HD. HSBC upgraded Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.08.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $376.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.27. The firm has a market cap of $351.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09.
Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 61.66%.
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.
