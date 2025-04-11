Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $20.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HST. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average is $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 12.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HST. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 185,200.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 696.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

