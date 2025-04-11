Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Down 2.1 %

HSON stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.44. Hudson Global has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $19.70.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hudson Global will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

Hudson Global Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSON. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Hudson Global during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,407,000. 47.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

