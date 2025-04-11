Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hudson Global Stock Down 2.1 %
HSON stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.44. Hudson Global has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $19.70.
Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hudson Global will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.
Hudson Global Company Profile
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
