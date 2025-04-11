Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $161.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on H. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $163.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Evercore ISI raised Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.86.

Shares of H stock opened at $111.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $102.43 and a 52 week high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $1,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,561.60. The trade was a 51.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $226,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,290.06. This represents a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,798 over the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

