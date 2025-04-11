Hydrogen Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 8th

Exxon Mobil, Linde, Shell, Energy Transfer, BP, CF Industries, and Enterprise Products Partners are the seven Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in the production, storage, distribution, or application of hydrogen, particularly as an alternative energy source in the drive toward sustainability. These stocks allow investors to get exposure to the growing hydrogen economy and its associated technologies, which can include fuel cells, electrolyzers, and hydrogen-powered systems. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,163,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,796,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $98.46 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $445.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.71.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

NASDAQ:LIN traded down $4.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $421.02. 1,208,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. Linde has a one year low of $410.69 and a one year high of $487.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of SHEL traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.71. 4,848,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,227,467. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.47. Shell has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Energy Transfer (ET)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.04. 16,374,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,967,949. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32.

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

NYSE BP traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.65. 6,135,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,572,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 333.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.30. BP has a one year low of $26.43 and a one year high of $40.40.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Shares of CF stock traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,321,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,252. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $69.11 and a 52 week high of $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.00. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,003,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,559. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.88. Enterprise Products Partners has a one year low of $27.37 and a one year high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

