Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$104.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$108.00. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 23.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$109.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$94.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$105.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$105.67.

TSE IMO opened at C$84.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$97.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$99.00. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$83.03 and a twelve month high of C$108.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Imperial Oil is one of Canada’s largest integrated oil companies, focusing on upstream operations, petroleum refining operations, and the marketing of petroleum products. Production averaged 398 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020. The company estimates that it holds 5.2 billion boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

