Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $32.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Ingevity traded as low as $28.49 and last traded at $33.30, with a volume of 428135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.88.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.16. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87.
Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $298.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.40 million. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a positive return on equity of 41.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.
Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.
