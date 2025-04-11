Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $32.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Ingevity traded as low as $28.49 and last traded at $33.30, with a volume of 428135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.88.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 14.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,546,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,331,000 after purchasing an additional 198,300 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the third quarter worth $260,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ingevity by 245.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 47,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Ingevity in the 3rd quarter valued at $796,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.16. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $298.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.40 million. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a positive return on equity of 41.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

