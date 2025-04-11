Insider Buying: BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG) Insider Purchases 5,500 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG – Get Free Report) insider Chrysoula Zervoudakis purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 183 ($2.38) per share, with a total value of £10,065 ($13,064.64).

BlackRock Income and Growth Stock Performance

BRIG opened at GBX 190 ($2.47) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 199.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.61. BlackRock Income and Growth has a 52-week low of GBX 176 ($2.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 212 ($2.75).

BlackRock Income and Growth (LON:BRIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The company reported GBX 7.20 ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. BlackRock Income and Growth had a net margin of 90.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%.

BlackRock Income and Growth Company Profile

The Company aims to provide growth in capital and income over the long term through investment in a diversified portfolio of principally UK listed equities.

