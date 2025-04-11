Insider Buying: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Major Shareholder Acquires $2,425,000.00 in Stock

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Arturo R. Moreno purchased 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 54,932,534 shares in the company, valued at $53,284,557.98. This trade represents a 4.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Down 2.2 %

Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $498.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.72. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $1.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 202,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 18,958 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 823,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 376,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 25,197 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

