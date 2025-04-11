Insider Buying: Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Insider Buys 2,300 Shares of Stock

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report) insider Milyae Park purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 361 ($4.69) per share, with a total value of £8,303 ($10,777.52).

Fidelity European Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON FEV opened at GBX 364 ($4.72) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 387.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 371.29. Fidelity European Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 326 ($4.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 412.50 ($5.35).

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 10.41 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fidelity European Trust had a net margin of 93.84% and a return on equity of 12.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity European Trust will post 62.9906542 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity European Trust Increases Dividend

About Fidelity European Trust

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This is an increase from Fidelity European Trust’s previous dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Fidelity European Trust’s payout ratio is presently 15.86%.

Fidelity European Trust PLC aims to be the cornerstone long-term investment of choice for those seeking European exposure across market cycles.

The Trust invests predominantly in continental European equities (and their related securities) and up to 20% of gross assets may be invested in companies outside of the continent.

