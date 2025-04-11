Insider Buying: Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Insider Buys 1,180 Shares of Stock

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report) insider Ian Tyler bought 1,180 shares of Grafton Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 835 ($10.84) per share, for a total transaction of £9,853 ($12,789.46).

Grafton Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Grafton Group stock opened at GBX 850.90 ($11.04) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of £1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 869.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 936.78. Grafton Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 790.90 ($10.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,097 ($14.24).

Grafton Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 26.50 ($0.34) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This is an increase from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $10.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.74%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.28) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.

