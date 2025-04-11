Insider Buying: Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE) Major Shareholder Purchases $577,052.40 in Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 146,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $577,052.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,566,517 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,076.98. This represents a 10.31 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Equinox Partners Investment Ma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 4th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 123,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $505,530.00.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 5,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GTE opened at $3.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $134.58 million, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gran Tierra Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

