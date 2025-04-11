Insider Buying: NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) Insider Buys 8,500 Shares of Stock

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) insider Timothy (Tim) J. Cooper acquired 8,500 shares of NWF Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £14,790 ($19,197.82).

NWF Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of LON:NWF opened at GBX 174.49 ($2.26) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 170.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 159.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.22. NWF Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 139.50 ($1.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 225 ($2.92). The firm has a market capitalization of £86.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.28.

NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 5.50 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NWF Group had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 0.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that NWF Group plc will post 17.4489796 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NWF Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. NWF Group’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 27 depots.

