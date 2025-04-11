Insider Buying: Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Major Shareholder Acquires $21,111,000.00 in Stock

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta acquired 300,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.37 per share, with a total value of $21,111,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,773,000. This represents a 2.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 4.7 %

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $107.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.47 and its 200 day moving average is $88.75. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The casino operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 71.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WYNN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $117,352,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $101,375,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $75,872,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,125,668 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $269,308,000 after purchasing an additional 485,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 848,636 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $73,118,000 after purchasing an additional 441,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

