Insider Selling: BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) CEO Sells $32,052,524.00 in Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 280,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $32,052,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,242,592.23. The trade was a 39.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE BJ opened at $117.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.81 and a 12 month high of $120.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 107,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.6% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

