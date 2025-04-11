Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Sells $1,812,800.00 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $1,812,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,938,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,656,321.92. The trade was a 0.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

On Monday, March 24th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $2,737,350.00.

On Monday, March 17th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $2,600,950.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $3,182,850.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $4,834,200.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $4,174,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $4,325,400.00.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $38.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.93 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.36. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $86.69.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Credo Technology Group by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRDO shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Credo Technology Group

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.