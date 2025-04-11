Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) CTO Sells $1,812,800.00 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $1,812,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,938,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,656,321.92. The trade was a 0.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Chi Fung Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 24th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $2,737,350.00.
- On Monday, March 17th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $2,600,950.00.
- On Monday, January 27th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $3,182,850.00.
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $4,834,200.00.
- On Tuesday, January 14th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $4,174,200.00.
- On Wednesday, January 8th, Chi Fung Cheng sold 60,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $4,325,400.00.
Credo Technology Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $38.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.93 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.36. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $86.69.
Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRDO shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Credo Technology Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.
View Our Latest Analysis on Credo Technology Group
About Credo Technology Group
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.
See Also
