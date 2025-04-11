Insider Selling: Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) SVP Sells $550,302.00 in Stock

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $550,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,412. This trade represents a 14.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $228.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $232.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.17 and a 12 month high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $281.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

