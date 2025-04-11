Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells $957,750.00 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $957,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 822,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,522,425.75. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $66.91. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.35.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 564.4% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

