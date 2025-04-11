Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO Sells 229,167 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 229,167 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $12,026,684.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,983 shares in the company, valued at $11,649,667.84. This trade represents a 50.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, David Baszucki sold 34,099 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $1,945,347.95.

On Monday, March 3rd, David Baszucki sold 195,068 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $12,667,715.92.

On Tuesday, February 25th, David Baszucki sold 1,445 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $87,422.50.

On Thursday, February 20th, David Baszucki sold 6,448 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total value of $395,455.84.

On Thursday, January 30th, David Baszucki sold 138,555 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $9,923,309.10.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of RBLX opened at $56.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.73 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.53 and its 200 day moving average is $56.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $75.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,239,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,449,000 after acquiring an additional 462,450 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,658,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,642,000 after buying an additional 18,715,837 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 74,400.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,335,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,365,000 after buying an additional 17,312,325 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,592,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,579,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,564,000 after purchasing an additional 246,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. OTR Global raised Roblox from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Roblox from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Roblox from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

