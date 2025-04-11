InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

InspireMD Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NSPR stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $78.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.74. InspireMD has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $3.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in InspireMD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InspireMD in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of InspireMD by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 18,233 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of InspireMD by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 24,452 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of InspireMD during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. 44.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InspireMD

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

