Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) CEO Lisa Utzschneider Sells 68,671 Shares

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 68,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $510,912.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,339.44. This represents a 17.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, April 7th, Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,547 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $58,546.95.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Lisa Utzschneider sold 12,448 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $132,073.28.

Shares of IAS opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27.

Integral Ad Science last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $148.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Integral Ad Science's revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IAS shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,048,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,467,000 after acquiring an additional 205,562 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter valued at $41,543,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,789,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,567,000 after purchasing an additional 580,323 shares during the last quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 2,281,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,823,000 after buying an additional 269,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,920,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after buying an additional 15,432 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

