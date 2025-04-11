Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 29,849 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 42% compared to the average volume of 20,988 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Melius Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.27.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $25.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.47. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $36.12. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The airline reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 5.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director C. David Cush purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,900.33. This represents a 35.69 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 46.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,082,719 shares of the airline’s stock worth $932,894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,504,201 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 1,327.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,840,529 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $95,499,000 after buying an additional 2,641,564 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,262,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,014,828 shares of the airline’s stock worth $202,219,000 after buying an additional 2,391,495 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,724,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

