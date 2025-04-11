Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 30,471 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 859% compared to the average daily volume of 3,179 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $262.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFS opened at $158.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $119.31 and a 1 year high of $205.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

