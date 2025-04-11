Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Mplx (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 7,088 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 62% compared to the average daily volume of 4,385 call options.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $47.36 on Friday. Mplx has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $54.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.9565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.74%.

In related news, VP Shawn M. Lyon purchased 4,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.75 per share, with a total value of $211,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,522.25. The trade was a 18.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mplx by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mplx from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

