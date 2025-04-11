Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 21,125 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 47% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,365 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peabody Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,631,707 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $202,546,000 after buying an additional 540,219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,346,729 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $153,841,000 after purchasing an additional 88,466 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,785,337 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $79,265,000 after purchasing an additional 215,614 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 3,620,014 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $75,803,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 8.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,536 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $77,473,000 after purchasing an additional 216,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Peabody Energy stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.05. Peabody Energy has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.52.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The coal producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

View Our Latest Report on BTU

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.