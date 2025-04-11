Investors Purchase High Volume of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Call Options (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 206,245 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 56% compared to the typical daily volume of 131,936 call options.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43 and a beta of -5.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.62.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0845 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 465,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,805,000 after purchasing an additional 324,332 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,433,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,752,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $5,285,000. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $5,014,000.

