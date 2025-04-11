Investors Purchase High Volume of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Call Options (NASDAQ:TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 206,245 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 56% compared to the typical daily volume of 131,936 call options.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43 and a beta of -5.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.62.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.0845 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.
