Investors Purchase High Volume of YPF Sociedad Anónima Put Options (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 5,821 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 46% compared to the typical volume of 3,987 put options.
YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.98. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43.
YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.25). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of YPF Sociedad Anónima
Analyst Ratings Changes
YPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.02.
About YPF Sociedad Anónima
YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.
