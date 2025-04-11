Investors Purchase High Volume of YPF Sociedad Anónima Put Options (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 5,821 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 46% compared to the typical volume of 3,987 put options.

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.98. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $47.43.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.25). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,570 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YPF Sociedad Anónima has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.02.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

