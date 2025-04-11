IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $241.50.

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

IQV opened at $142.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $135.97 and a 12 month high of $252.88.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

