iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,320,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,481,000 after purchasing an additional 583,892 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,251,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,881,000 after buying an additional 72,149 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,884,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,389,000 after acquiring an additional 60,877 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,570,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,148,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,861,000 after purchasing an additional 77,811 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $115.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $140.95.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

