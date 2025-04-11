Jaime Mateus-Tique Sells 29,169 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) Director Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 29,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $847,651.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 230,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,695,220.58. The trade was a 11.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jaime Mateus-Tique also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 9th, Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 931 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $27,399.33.

On Monday, March 24th, Jaime Mateus-Tique sold 35,000 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $1,117,550.00.

Shares of LQDT opened at $29.91 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.79 and a twelve month high of $39.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.38 million, a P/E ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day moving average of $29.18.

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,433,000 after purchasing an additional 13,947 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 651.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,790,000 after buying an additional 692,390 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Liquidity Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 457,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,768,000 after acquiring an additional 167,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 48,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

