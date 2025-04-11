Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) to Hold

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PK. Truist Financial cut their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.39.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PK

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of PK opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.47.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 8.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 11,039.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.