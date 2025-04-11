Jefferies Financial Group Has Lowered Expectations for Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Stock Price

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $277.00 to $228.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $265.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $258.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.50.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $209.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $193.86 and a 1 year high of $275.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 40,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total value of $10,928,745.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,802,871.89. The trade was a 34.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.